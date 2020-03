March 5 (Reuters) - Grindeks AS:

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS COMPLETED THE PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY OF ITS NEW INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINAL PRODUCT METYL-GBB

* PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL PHASE 1 STUDIES SHOW A VERY GOOD SAFETY PROFILE OF THE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINAL PRODUCT

* PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE II CLINICAL STUDIES AND IS CURRENTLY SEEKING A STRATEGIC PARTNER WITHIN THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY