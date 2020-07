July 3 (Reuters) - Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd :

* GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LTD - FOR PERIOD MARCH TO JUNE 2020, GROUP HAS COLLECTED 90.9% OF VALUE OF ITS CONTRACTED REVENUE

* GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LTD - 72.9% OF GRIT ATTRIBUTABLE CONTRACTED RENTAL REVENUE FOR MONTH OF JUNE 2020 HAS BEEN COLLECTED

* GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LTD - REAFFIRMS ITS TARGET TO PAY A FULL-YEAR AGGREGATE DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST US$8.75 CPS