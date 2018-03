March 26 (Reuters) - Grit Real Estate Income Group Ltd :

* UNIT TO ACQUIRE 50% OF SINGLE-TENANTED BUILDING IN ACCRA, GHANA, FULLY OCCUPIED BY A MULTINATIONAL OIL AND GAS COMPANY​

* ‍SELLER WILL SELL BUSINESS AS A GOING CONCERN FOR US$36 MILLION​