BRIEF-Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:
* Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement to develop novel RNA-based personalized neoantigen immunotherapies for cancer patients
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - is deploying proprietary lipid nanoparticle technology to deliver gritstone’s rna-based neoantigen immunotherapy products
* Arbutus Biopharma - under terms of license agreement, gritstone obtains worldwide access to arbutus’ portfolio of proprietary and LNP products
* Arbutus Biopharma - Gritstone will pay co upfront payment, payments for achievement of development, regulatory, and commercial milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: