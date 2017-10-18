BRIEF-Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* Gritstone Oncology and Arbutus Biopharma announce LNP technology licensing agreement to develop novel RNA-based personalized neoantigen immunotherapies for cancer patients

* Arbutus Biopharma Corp - is deploying proprietary lipid nanoparticle technology to deliver gritstone’s rna-based neoantigen immunotherapy products​

* Arbutus Biopharma - ‍under terms of license agreement, gritstone obtains worldwide access to arbutus’ portfolio of proprietary and LNP products​

* Arbutus Biopharma - ‍Gritstone will pay co upfront payment, payments for achievement of development, regulatory, and commercial milestones