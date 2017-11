Nov 17 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC :

* SAYS NET PROFIT OF EUR 35.5 MILLION FOR THE 9 MONTH PERIOD OF 2017‍​

* SAYS 9 MONTH NET PROFIT REACHED EUR 35.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS SEPT 30 CASH AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS AT EUR 94.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.0 MILLION AS AT DEC 31, 2016

* SAYS AS AT SEPT 30, 2017 GROUP'S NAV AMOUNTED TO EUR 880 MILLION OR EUR 8.69 PER SHARE