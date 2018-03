March 21 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES:

* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH EUROBANK ERGASIAS GROUP FOR A STAND-BY FACILITY OF EUR 75 MLN‍​

* SAYS FACILITY WILL COME IN FORM OF COMMON BOND LOAN SECURED WITH PLEDGES THAT WILL BE PROGRESSIVELY DRAWN Source text : bit.ly/2IEICfI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)