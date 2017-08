July 10 (Reuters) - GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC :

* SAYS EUROLIFE ERB LIFE INSURANCE ACQUIRES 822,179 COMMON SHARES OF A TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 7.2 MILLION

* EUROLIFE ERB GENERAL INSURANCE ACQUIRES 28,500 COMMON SHARES OF THE COMPANY OF A TOTAL VALUE OF 250,800 THOUSAND EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2uHhTIF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)