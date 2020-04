April 22 (Reuters) - Grocery Outlet Holding Corp:

* GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING SAYS AMENDS S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT TO RAISE SIZE OF COMMON STOCK OFFERING TO 12.5 MILLION SHARES FROM 10 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING SAYS IN THE OFFERING, ALL THE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OFFERED BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source: bit.ly/2XXydWO Further company coverage: