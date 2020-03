March 24 (Reuters) - Groclin SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS COOPERATION WITH CO’S STRATEGIC PARTNERS SUSPENDED

* AT PRESENT CO’S SITUATION IS STABLE

* CONTINUES ITS PRODUCTION IN PLANT IN UKRAINE IN LIMITED SCALE

* PRESENT SITUATION ON TERRITORY OF EU AND ITS DIRECT NEGATIVE EFFECTS FOR WHOLE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR, WILL ALSO HAVE DIRECT, SIGNIFICANT, NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S ACTIVITY