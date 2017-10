Sept 19 (Reuters) - GROCLIN SA:

* ITS UNIT, CADM AUTOMOTIVE SP. Z O.O., BUYS 100 PERCENT STAKE OF CTRLCAD SP. Z O.O. FOR 2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CTRLCAD SP. Z O.O. SPECIALIZES IN DESIGNING COMPONENTS, MODULES AND SYSTEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)