April 25 (Reuters) - GROENLANDSBANKEN A/S:

* REG-QUARTERLY REPORT Q1 2018

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 34.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 38.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEE INCOME DKK 78.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 77.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BANK OF GREENLAND MAINTAINS ITS EXPECTATION OF A PROFIT FOR THE YEAR BEFORE TAX AT LEVEL OF DKK 120-140 MILLION