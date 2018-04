April 12 (Reuters) - GROOTHANDELSGEBOUWEN NV:

* Q1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 3.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT END MARCH 86.4 PERCENT VERSUS 81.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* SEES 2018 RENTAL INCOME AT LEAST GROWING SLIGHTLY AND OCCUPANCY RATE FURTHER INCREASING, BARRING UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES