April 19 (Reuters) - GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG :

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 18.95 MILLION (PLANNED EUR 19.27 MILLION)

* EBT OF EUR 1.4 MILLION, CONSOLIDATED RESULT OF EUR 1.2 MILLION (PLANNED EUR 1.6 MILLION)