April 26 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc:

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES

* QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES