BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive Inc - Expands Presence In Brazil, Acquires New Toyota Market Area In São Paulo

April 16 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc:

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC - EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE - MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE - UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE - ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO