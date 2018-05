May 16 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc:

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY $100 MILLION TO $126 MILLION

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY $100.0 MILLION TO $125.7 MILLION

* GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC - COMPANY EXPECTS THAT ANY REPURCHASE OF SHARES WILL BE FUNDED BY CASH FROM OPERATIONS