BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.87​
July 27, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.87​

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Group 1 Automotive Inc

* Group 1 automotive reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Group 1 automotive inc - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per common share of $1.84​

* Group 1 automotive inc - qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per common share (a non-gaap measure) of $1.87​

* Group 1 automotive inc - ‍has acquired its first jaguar and land rover dealerships in u.s.​

* Group 1 automotive inc qtrly new vehicle revenues decreased 6.0 percent (decreased 4.6 percent) on a 6.3 percent decrease in unit sales

* Group 1 automotive inc qtrly retail used vehicle revenues decreased 4.2 percent (decreased 2.2 percent) on a 2.9 percent decrease in unit sales

* Group 1 automotive inc - qtrly total revenue $‍2.67 billion versus $2.78 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $2.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

