May 11 (Reuters) - Group Five Ltd:

* GROUP FIVE LTD - CO NO LONGER COMPLIES, OR WILL NO LONGER BE ABLE TO COMPLY, WITH JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS IN VARIOUS MATERIAL RESPECTS

* GROUP FIVE LTD - LAST DAY TO TRADE FOR DELISTING IS TUESDAY, 9 JUNE 2020

* GROUP FIVE LTD - GROUP FIVE APPLICATION TO DELIST APPROVED BY JSE ON 6 MAY 2020