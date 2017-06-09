FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Group Lease CEO clarifies on proceedings by foreign supervisory agency‍​‍​
June 9, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Group Lease CEO clarifies on proceedings by foreign supervisory agency‍​‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Group Lease Pcl

* Mitsuji Konoshita clarifies on proceedings by foreign supervisory agency‍​‍​

* Konoshita says FSA decision has no impact on Group Lease Public Company Limited and GL’s businesses

* Konoshita says administrative monetary penalty will not be paid by GL

* Konoshita says transactions questioned in FSA decision were not made or involved by GL, companies in GL’s group or wedge

* Mitsuji Konoshita is chairman and CEO of Group Lease Pcl Source text (bit.ly/2rd4l4m) Further company coverage:

