Dec 1 (Reuters) - Group Lease Pcl:

* CO HAS NOT COME TO ANY AGREEMENT WITH J TRUST CO REGARDING ‍​CANCELLING INVESTMENT AGREEMENTS

* CURRENTLY HAS NO PLANS TO CANCEL CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES ISSUED TO JTA, NOR TO SELL BUSINESS IN INDONESIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)