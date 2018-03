March 19 (Reuters) - Group Lease Pcl:

* REFERS TO PETITION FOR BUSINESS REHABILITATION OF CO MADE TO THE CENTRAL BANKRUPTCY COURT BY J TRUST ASIA PTE

* CENTRAL BANKRUPTCY COURT EXAMINED PETITION FOR BUSINESS REHABILITATION OF CO & DISMISSED PETITION

* PETITION DISMISSED AS DEBT AMOUNT CLAIMED BY J TRUST ASIA PTE IN CIVIL COURT IS NOT DEFINITE AS THE CIVIL COURT HAS NOT ISSUED ANY ORDER