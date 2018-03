March 9 (Reuters) -

* GROUP OF 11 FORMER DOJ OFFICIALS FILED AMICUS CURIAE BRIEF IN THE LAWSUIT BETWEEN AT&T AND DOJ – COURT FILING

* GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T'S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED - COURT FILING