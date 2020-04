BRIEF-Groupe Actiplay FY Net Result Group Share Down At 3.8 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - GROUPE ACTIPLAY SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 3.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DISPOSAL OF ASSETS AND ONGOING PROCEEDINGS SUSPENDED UNTIL END OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* NOT IN POSITION TO ASSESS IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS ON YEAR 2020

* Q1 2020 ACTIVITY HELD UP WELL WITH OPERATING PROFITABILITY AS GENERATED IN H2 2019

* END-DEC CONSOLIDATED DEBT EUR 7.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO