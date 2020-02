BRIEF-Groupe ADP Takes Note Of ART's Opinion On WACC And Does Not Share Its Conclusions

Feb 27 (Reuters) - AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

* GROUPE ADP TAKES NOTE OF THE ART’S OPINION ON THE WACC AND DOES NOT SHARE ITS ASSUMPTIONS NOR ITS CONCLUSIONS

* GROUPE ADP SHARES NEITHER METHOD NOR ASSUMPTIONS NOR CONCLUSIONS HELD BY ART IN ITS ASSESSMENT OF WACC

* CONSIDERS AS SOUND MODEL AND ASSUMPTIONS OF PUBLIC CONSULTATION DOCUMENT WHICH IS BASED ON MARKET FINANCIAL DATA AND COMPARABLE FIRMS

* ADP RESERVES POSSIBILITY TO ASSERT ITS POSITIONS BY ALL MEANS

* CONFIDENT IN CAPACITY TO PRESERVE GROUP'S LONG TERM PROFITABILITY AND INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY