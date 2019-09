Sept 9 (Reuters) - GROUPE BAUMGARTNER HOLDING SA:

* BEHR BIRCHER CELLPACK BBC PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS OF TAKEOVER BID FOR ALL PUBLIC SHARES OF BAUMGARTNER HOLDING

* OFFER PERIOD BEGINS ON SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 AND ENDS ON OCTOBER 7, 2019