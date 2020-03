March 24 (Reuters) - Groupe CIOA SA:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 11.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: UNCERTAINTIES RELATING TO THE EPIDEMIC ARE REAL, WITH NO VISIBILITY ON THE WAY OUT OF THE CRISIS

* THE FORECASTS FOR THE LAUNCH OF THE PROGRAMMES IN THE PORTFOLIO (GHANA, NIGER, NGOYE IN SENEGAL, CAMEROON) WILL PROBABLY HAVE TO BE REVISED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)