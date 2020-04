April 22 (Reuters) - GROUPE CRIT SA:

* 2019 DIVIDEND CANCELLED

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 505.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 582.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO GET THROUGH THIS EXTRAORDINARY CRISIS

* IN FRANCE, Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 302.8 MILLION, DOWN 15.7%

* INTERNATIONAL Q1 REVENUE (26.6% OF STAFFING DIVISION) AMOUNTED TO EUR 110 MILLION, DOWN 7.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)