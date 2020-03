March 24 (Reuters) - Groupe Crit SA:

* DIVIDEND 2019 : MAINTAINING THE DIVIDEND AT 1€ PER SHARE

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE COMPARABLE EUR 73.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 90.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: WITH MORE THAN EUR 600 MILLION IN AVAILABLE FUNDS, GROUP HAS SIGNIFICANT RESOURCES TO DEAL WITH CURRENT SITUATION

* FY EBITDA COMPARABLE EUR 152.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 149.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END OF 2019 CASH FLOW OF EUR 211.8 MILLION

* AT END OF 2019 CASH FLOW OF EUR 211.8 MILLION

* FY REVENUE COMPARABLE EUR 2.49 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.50 BILLION YEAR AGO