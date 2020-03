BRIEF-Groupe CS FY Net Result Group Share Down At EUR 3.0 Million

March 27 (Reuters) - CS Group SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS 2019

* FY REVENUE EUR 230.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 201.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 3.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET CASH POSITION AT END-DECEMBER EUR 30.5 MILLION

* ECONOMIC DEBT AT DEC 31, 2019, AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT DECONSOLIDATING FACTOR (€8.2 MILLION) AND NON-FINANCED RECEIVABLES OF CIR AND CICE (€19.2 MILLION) WAS REDUCED TO €5.5 MILLION

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CERTAIN LEVEL OF BUSINESS LOSS CANNOT BE AVOIDED

* SEES TO MEET OBJECTIVES OF AMBITION 2021 PLAN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NOT ABLE TO ASSESS IMPACT OF CRISIS ON THE OBJECTIVES COMMUNICATED UNDER THE AMBITION 2021 PLAN Source text : bit.ly/2xyYS0D Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)