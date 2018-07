BRIEF-Groupe E And Romande Energie Sell Cisel Informatique To Its Management

July 11 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA:

* GROUPE E AND ROMANDE ENERGIE ENTRUST CISEL INFORMATIQUE TO ITS MANAGEMENT

* GROUPE E AND ROMANDE ENERGIE EACH OWN 45% OF CISEL INFORMATIQUE’S SHARE CAPITAL

* GROUPE E AND ROMANDE ENERGIE ARE SELLING THEIR ENTIRE INTERESTS IN CISEL TO MANAGEMENT

* CISEL INFORMATIQUE SA WILL BECOME FULLY INDEPENDENT AT END OF JULY THIS YEAR

* NO JOB LOSSES WILL OCCUR AS A RESULT OF THIS MANAGEMENT BUY-OUT Source text - bit.ly/2udkyLi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)