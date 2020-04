BRIEF-Groupe Guillin FY Consolidated Net Income Up At 45.9 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - Groupe Guillin SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 45.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 67.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 657.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 612.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT THIS STAGE, IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO MEASURE THE SCALE AND FUTURE IMPACTS OF THIS CRISIS ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.30 PER SHARE