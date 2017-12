Dec 20 (Reuters) - GROUPE JAJ SA:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​0.2 MILLION

* H1 PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION

* REMAINS CAUTIOUS ON ITS GROWTH TARGETS OF 5% OVER YR‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2BN4tRA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)