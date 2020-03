March 17 (Reuters) - Groupe LDLC SA:

* TO DATE, THE GROUP HAS NOT RECORDED ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF THE EPIDEMIC ON ITS BUSINESS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP IS CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS AND WILL KEEP THE MARKET INFORMED OF ANY DEVELOPMENTS IN SITUATION ON ITS ACTIVITY

* ANTICIPATES PROBABLE DELAY IN THE CURRENT ACQUISITION OF THE BUSINESS GOODWILL OF TOP ACHAT

* THIS TRANSACTION SHOULD BE FINALISED BY 30 APRIL 2020 AT THE LATEST