BRIEF-Groupe LDLC FY Revenue Down At 493.3 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Groupe LDLC SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 493.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 507.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON LDLC GROUP’S BUSINESS LINES HAS BEEN EXTREMELY VARIED

* GROUP CONSIDERS THAT IT CAN LEVERAGE RIGHT POSITIONING OF ITS OFFER AND ITS RANGE OF BUSINESSES (DISTRIBUTION CHAIN, BTOB, ONLINE BTOC) TO AVOID SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS OVERALL BUSINESS.

* LDLC GROUP ANNOUNCES AN EBITDA TARGET OF OVER EUR14M FOR FY 2019/2020