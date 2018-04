April 26 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA:

* FY REVENUES EUR 472.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 479.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH IN THE 2018/2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CONFIRMING ITS GOAL OF REACHING REVENUES OF €1 BILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 5.5-6% BY 2021

* BY 2021, PLANS TO HAVE AROUND 100 STORES UP AND RUNNING