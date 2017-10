Oct 26 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​215.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 221.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BY 2021, AIMS TO REACH ACTIVITY AT EUR 1 BILLION AND EBITDA AT BETWEEN 5.5 PERCENT AND 6 PERCENT OF REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)