Jan 25 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍141.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CEO: GROUP HAS MANAGED TO PREPARE TO HANDLE ITS GROWTH AND UPCOMING PROJECTS WITH CONFIDENCE IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE ITS 2021 GOALS