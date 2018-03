March 27 (Reuters) - GROUPE OPEN SA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 8.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 25.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018 SEES IMPROVEMENT OF RESULTS

* CONFIRMS ORGANIC GROWTH OUTLOOK IN ITS STRATEGIC PLAN