BRIEF-Groupe Parot Expects COVID-19 Impact On Q2 Results

April 30 (Reuters) - GROUPE PAROT SA:

* AT THE END OF DECEMBER 2019, CASH AVAILABLE OF EUR 3.9 MILLION

* FY REVENUE EUR 560.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 524.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 5.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ACTIVITIES STARTED TO BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 AT END OF Q1 2020, WITHOUT COMPLETELY COMPROMISING BUSINESS CONTINUITY

* COVID-19: DELIVERY OF VEHICLES, NEW OR USED, SHOULD RECOVER ON SECOND FORTNIGHT OF MAY

* FY EBITDA EUR 1.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: GROUP EXPECTS AN IMPACT ON ITS 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, PARTICULARLY ON Q2