May 28 (Reuters) - Groupe Parot SA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 95.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROUP NEGOTIATES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN WITH ITS BANKING PARTNERS

* OUTLOOK: GROUP IS NOT IN POSITION TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF CRISIS ON ITS ANNUAL SALES FORECAST

* ALL ACTIVITIES RESUMED SINCE MAY 11