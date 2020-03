March 30 (Reuters) - Groupe Partouche SA:

* CLOSED FRENCH CASINOS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALL ACTIVITIES CARRIED OUT WITHIN CASINOS, INCLUDING CATERING AND THE SHOWS WERE THEREFORE STOPPED ON MARCH 14

* WILL PROPOSE REJECTING THIS YEAR’S DIVIDEND

* BELGIAN, SWISS AND TUNISIAN CASINOSALSO HAD TO STOP THEIR ACTIVITY.

* LOOKING TO ROLL OVER BANKING OBLIGATIONS BY 6 MONTHS

* OVER 95% OF GROUP EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN PLACED IN PARTIAL EMPLOYMENT