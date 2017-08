June 29 (Reuters) - GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 205.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 210.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 41.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 16.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SHOULD END WITH A SLIGHT DECREASE IN OPERATING PROFITABILITY

* EGM WILL SHORTLY BE CONVENED TO DELIBERATE ON EXCEPTIONAL DISTRIBUTION PLAN, WITH PROPOSED DRAWDOWN OF € 0.31 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)