BRIEF-Groupe Pizzorno To Adapt Organisation In Line With Covid-19-Linked Regulations

March 18 (Reuters) - GROUPE PIZZORNO ENVIRONNEMENT SA :

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WILL MAINTAIN THE COLLECTION OF HOUSEHOLD WASTE BY ADAPTING ITS HUMAN RESOURCES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE HYGIENE AND PREVENTION GUIDELINES ISSUED BY GOVERNMENT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WILL MAINTAIN THE WASTE TREATMENT ACTIVITY AT ITS OPERATING SITES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WILL CLOSE THE WASTE COLLECTION CENTERS FOR PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS MANAGED BY THE GROUP

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO ADAPT ITS ORGANIZATION IN LINE WITH CHANGING CIRCUMSTANCES