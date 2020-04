April 9 (Reuters) - Renault SA:

* GROUPE RENAULT:COMMUNICATION OF RENAULT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS 9TH APRIL 2020

* CANCELLATION OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* 25% REDUCTION IN COMPENSATION FOR CHAIRMAN AND INTERIM CEO

* 25% REDUCTION IN DIRECTORS’ 2020 ATTENDANCE FEES

* GENERAL MEETING OF HOLDERS OF PARTICIPATING SHARES IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 12, 2020

* SAVINGS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO THE SOLIDARITY FUND SET UP UNDER THE SOLIDARITY AND FUTURE CONTRACT CONCLUDED ON APRIL 2, 2020