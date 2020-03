BRIEF-Groupe Renault: Renault Romania Announces Suspension Of Manufacturing Activity In Mioveni

March 18 (Reuters) - RENAULT SA:

* GROUPE RENAULT ROMANIA ANNOUNCES THE SUSPENSION OF THE MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY IN MIOVENI

* ANTICIPATES THAT COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY WILL BE REACTIVATED QUICKLY AFTER CRISIS

* PRODUCTION ACTIVITY IN MIOVENI PLANTS WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED FROM MARCH 19TH UNTIL APRIL 5TH 2020 EXCEPT FOR MOST CRITICAL ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS ONCE THE CRISIS IS OVER, APPROPRIATE MEASURES WILL BE IMPLEMENTED, IN AGREEMENT WITH THE SOCIAL PARTNERS