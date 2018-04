April 24 (Reuters) - GROUPE SFPI SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 34.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.2 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 29.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.06 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 REVENUE AT CIRCA EUR 535 MILLION ON COMPARABLE BASIS Source text : bit.ly/2vEblPy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)