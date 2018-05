May 1 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc:

* GROUPON ACQUIRES CLOUD SAVINGS COMPANY, LTD.

* GROUPON INC - ACQUIRED CLOUD SAVINGS COMPANY AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $65 MILLION

* GROUPON INC - EXPECTS DEAL TO CONTRIBUTE $5 MILLION TO $6 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2018