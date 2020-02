BRIEF-Grown Up Group Investment Says Ops Impacted By Coronavirus

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Grown Up Group Investment Holdings Ltd :

* IMPACT OF OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATION

* DUE TO PROLONGED WORK SUSPENSION AND REDUCED WORKFORCE MOBILITY, SEES A TEMPORARY DECREASE IN PRODUCTION

* CERTAIN SCHEDULED DELIVERIES COULD ALSO BE COMPROMISED OWING TO TRAFFIC LIMITATIONS ENFORCED BETWEEN CITIES & PROVINCES

* PRODUCTION FACILITY, GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN CENTRE LOCATED IN SHENZHEN HAVE RESUMED PRODUCTION ON 12 FEB

* GROUP'S PRODUCTION FACILITY IN JIANGXI PROVINCE HAS RESUMED PRODUCTION ON 18 FEBRUARY