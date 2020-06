June 24 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND IV, LLC REPORTS STAKE OF 20.8% IN AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF JUNE 19, 2020 - SEC FILING

* GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND IV, LLC HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STAKE OF 22.8% IN AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF APRIL 8, 2019 Source: bit.ly/3fSaBIE Further company coverage: