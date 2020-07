July 9 (Reuters) - Growthpoint Properties Ltd:

* GROWTH PROPERTIES - EXPECTS DIPS AND DPS FOR FY2020 TO BE AT LEAST 15% LESS THAN THAT OF FY2019

* GROWTH PROPERTIES - RECONSIDERING COMPANY’S HISTORIC POLICY OF PAYING OUT 100% OF DIPS WITHOUT JEOPARDISING ITS REIT STATUS

* GROWTH PROPERTIES - FINAL DECISION IN THIS REGARD WILL BE MADE AT BOARD MEETING ON 8 SEPTEMBER 2020 TO APPROVE FY2020 RESULTS AND DPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: